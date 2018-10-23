Prime accused of graft case involving Zardari arrested from Jeddah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Interpol has arrested prime accused of multi-billion dollar money laundering case from Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia, a senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency, who called it a major breakthrough in the case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, told The Frontier Post.

The accused Aslam Masood was instrumental in opening of fake accounts in various banks in the names of different persons whose copies of National Identity Cards were used with their consent and knowledge, according to the Interpol.

“The bogus accounts were opened in connivance with senior bankers and legitimate funds (in billions) were deposited in the fake accounts by the associates of accused Astern Masood and then routed layered to other accounts for the purpose of money laundering,” according to the charge sheet FIA has submitted with interlope.

Case FIR No. 04/2018 dated 06-07-2018 was registered against the accused Aslam Masood and others.

Senior bankers, employers of accused Aslam Masood were arrested whereas he was absconding and fled the country on Jan 9, 2018. The Special Court (Offences in Banks) Sindh at Karachi had twice issued Non-Bailable Warrants of accused Aslam Masood and his accomplices namely Muhammad Atif Khan and Muhammad Umar who had also fled the country on 12-Aprd-2018 and 14-OeC-2017.

Coincidently, the a peon in the Sindh’s health department is the latest of several persons from impoverished communities to shock to know that he has bank account where millions have been transacted.

An initial probe into the case had suggested that Rs35bn were transferred through fake accounts opened in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL. However, a recent report submitted to the SC by a joint investigation team (JIT) that is probing the case, revealed that transactions to the tune of Rs54bn may have been made through 107 fake bank accounts.

JIT head Ahsan Sadiq in his report said that several bank accounts used in suspicious transactions were opened for a brief period of time and were closed after the transfer of money was completed.

Last week the Former president Asif Ali Zardari appeared before a banking court in connection to same case of mega money laundering, which is turning huge with emergence of fake accounts across the country.

His sister Faryal Talpur, Onmi Group Chairman Anwar Majeed’s three sons, Zulqurnain, Ali and Nimr, also appeared before the judge in Karachi.

However, the case was adjourned till November 13 as the judge hearing it is on holiday.

Former president had obtained a protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the case on August 18. The high court had directed the former president to appear before the trial court by Sep 3.

Zardari, along with his lawyer Farooq H. Naek, appeared before the court today and obtained an interim bail with a surety of Rs2 million.

When asked by a reporter to comment on the “day by day worsening situation” for him, the PPP co-chairperson laughed off the question.

Last Friday A banking Court in Karachi had issued non-bailable warrants for former President Asif Ali Zardari in the money laundering case.

Anwar Majeed, a close aide of Zardari who arrested from Islamabad, was produced before the court, which granted him to fourteen days remand of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Faryal Talpur, sister of Zardari had obtained bail, so the court issued arrest warrants against Asif Ali Zardari and others absconders in the case.

Warrants were issued for suspects absconding in the case including Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Zardari, Namar Majeed, Aslam Masood, Arif Khan, Naseer Abdullah Hussain, Adnan Javed, Mohammad Umair, Iqbal, Azam Wazir Khan, Zain Malik, and Mustafa Zulqarnain.

Few months ago, the summons were sent to Bilawal House and residence of Faryal Talpur in the adjacent area but no one received after which both summons were pasted at the walls of Bilawal House and Talpur’s residence in Clifton.

“It has come on record that cheque No.5384360, dated 20-05-2014, amounting to Rs15 million of A/c No.1-2-28-20620-714-139111 titled A-One international maintained at summit bank Kh-e-Tanzeem Branch Karachi is credited in account No 1-2-15-20620-714-103078 titled Zardari group (Pvt) Limited maintained at summit bank,” the summon reads, warning that if they failed to appear legal action will be initiated.

“Whereas you being the director of M/S Zardari Group (Pvt) Ltd. are acquainted with the facts of the said case, therefore, you are advised to appear before the undersigned to record your statement on 11-07-2018 at 10:00 hours along with your original CNIC and to justify the above mentioned transaction along with complete details,” reads the summons.

The FIR divulges that a transaction of Rs 15,000,000 to Zardari Group, owned by Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Fayral Taplur.

According to case Number 04/2018 registered under section 419/420/486/471/109 PPC r/w CA1947 r/w 3& 4 AML act 2010, it was established during the course of FIA enquiry started upon receipt of Suspicious Transaction Report regarding 29 accounts, that 01 of the total 29 accounts bearing No. 1-2-28-20620-714-139111 in the title of A-One International sole proprietorship firm purportedly in the name of Tariq was fraudulently opened by using his CNIC.

“This account was subsequently used to place illegitimate funds for purpose of money laundering,” reads the FIR.

According to FIA the purported account holder Tariq Sultan denied to have opened the said account. In view of denial of Tariq Sultan, handwriting/signatures opinion was obtained vide No. 370/TW/FIA/2015 dated 17.11.2015 which corroborated the version of purported account holder Tariq Sultan and the signatures on bank documents are established to be forged.

In view of the record in respect of above bank account in the name of A-One International (Proprietor: Tariq Sultan), it has been revealed that Kiran Aman the then Operations Manager has admitted and verified the fake/forged signatures of account holder as genuine with mala-fide intention.

“Noreen Sultan the then Relationship Manager has admitted the forged signatures of account holder on annexure for change of signatures other than CNIC and Adeel Shah Rashidi the then Branch Manager has signed KYC and related documents for approval of account opening, deliberately in spite of the fact that bank record (KYC) shows that account belongs to Omni Group,” according to FIR.

M/S Zardari Group (Asif All Zardari, Faryal Talpur etc) is one of the beneficiaries of Rs4.145billion and has got Rs15, 000,000, according to FIR.

