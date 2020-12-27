Prime Minister is “begging for NRO: Maryam claims

LARKANA (TLTP): Pakistan Mu-slim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is “begging for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO)” from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and sending his emissaries to strike a deal with the opposition parties.

She said this on Sunday while addressing a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, which was organised to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

She described the recent meeting of PML-F’s Muhammad Ali Durrani with PML-N’s incarcerated President Shehbaz Sharif as an attempt by the PM to mend ties with opposition parties.

“Imran Khan knows he doesn’t even have the authority to give NRO,” said the PML-N stalwart referring to the Prime Minister’s recent statement in which he had said giving NRO to opposition by any government would be nothing less than treason against the country.

Maryam said that Imran Khan is the only politician in the country who criticised the state institutions while he was in India and accused the incumbent prime minister of dragging the military into political affairs. “Those who brought [Imran Khan] into power will now have to withdraw [their support].

“We don’t ask the army to overthrow his [Imran Khan] government, we only ask his selectors to stop supporting him so that people could themselves decide about his fate.

“He [PM Imran] watches PDM’s rally through binoculars and then celebrates if he finds any of the opposition leader missing from the stage,” Maryam mocked the Premier.

She said not only PPP is mourning the death of Benazir Bhutto but the entire nation including her party is saddened due to the assassination of former prime minister 13 years ago. It’s tragic that Bilawal had to lose his mother at such a tender age, she said.

Maryam said she is inspired by Benazir because she laid down her life while fighting the cause of her late Bhuto.

Maryam said the political parties rectified their mistakes and stopped conspiring against each other after realising that it helped the anti-democratic forces to exploit the weaknesses of the political leaders.

The Charter of Democracy, she said, was signed by late Benazir and Nawaz Sharif in 2006 to strengthen democracy in the country. “When they realise they can no more control political parties then [former ISI chief] Gen Shuja Pasha formed PTI party].”