Prince Harry crashes Meghan Markle’s roundtable discussion on gender equality

LONDON (Web Desk): The spotlight on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is huge, particularly in light of their fight against the British press.

Meghan Markle on Saturday appeared at a roundtable discussion on gender equality. The Duchess went in great detail regarding her views and aspirations.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the event, much to the adoration of the royal couples’ fans.

For the event, the duchess stepped out in a in a red lambskin pencil skirt by BOSS by Hugo Boss paired with a wine-colored v-neck sweater. Her suede pumps seemed to tie the whole look together in a chic way.

Prince Harry complimented his wife with a crisp white button down, under a navy blue suit, coupled with black shoes.

Speaking at the event, Meghan cheekily thanked the fellow participants for letting her husband crash the event. She also went onto state her views on what is needed to make sure that gender equality becomes a probable possibility in the future.

“And this is something that is also very key to the way my husband feels. And he’s been working in this space since 2013, which a lot of people don’t notice as much.

But I think that’s what’s really important: You can’t have a conversation about women’s empowerment with just women,” she said.