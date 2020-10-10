Prince Harry, Meghan accused of interfering in U.S Elections

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Representative Jason Smith (R-MO) has written a letter to the British ambassador to the United States on Friday subjecting that the government of the United Kingdom should stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from interfering in the 2020 presidential election.



“I am writing to express concern with Their Royal Highness the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their continued interference in the United States presidential election,” Smith stated.



He stated that in the past the British Royal Family has always observed the policy of “strict neutrality” in political matters.

While showing his grave concern he brought into focus the recent comments of Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the U.S presidential elections shows their interference in the elections.

Smith stated that,

“Last month, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a joint broadcast urging American citizens to register to vote and to, ‘reject hate speech, misinformation, and online registry.’

The Duchess of Sussex went to extremes by labeling the 2020 elections “the most important election of our lifetime.’

Smith said that such actions are a “serious breach of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality” and “an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies.”



Smith went on to express his concern by saying that, “It is also my understanding that the Royal Family has stated these comments were made in a personal capacity of Her Majesty the Queen, given with the advice and consent of her government, prevent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official position within the British Royal Family.”



Smith also demanded from the Queen that in case if Prince Harry and Meghan of their royal titles if they refuse to stop giving their opinion on American politics.

According to the local American news report, Meghan Markle was seen encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden. Upon asking Trump’s opinion on this statement, he said, “I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”



President Donald Trump has recently given a statement on Duke and Duchess offering his condolences to Prince Harry for being married to Markle.



The problem sparked when Meghan Markle, gave a video message saying that, “Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard.”