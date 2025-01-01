Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have taken a major hit

(Web Desk): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves hit with a major woe surrounding their clout, in the eyes of experts.

Stacy Jones, founder of LA marketing agency Hollywood Branded made these comments.

According to a report by Scottish Daily Express Jones said, “Harry and Meghan’s clout has taken a hit over the past year.”

Because “Hollywood operates on trust — trust that a project will deliver, that a partnership will be beneficial and that public perception will remain positive.”

Thus, “Losing the Spotify deal in 2023 lingered into 2024, and without a major win this year, they’ve struggled to regain their footing.”

Still though before signing off Jones did clarify that “access isn’t the issue for Harry and Meghan — it’s enthusiasm. They’re not going to struggle to get a table at a top restaurant and their presence will always generate buzz at events, but Hollywood’s excitement about them has cooled compared to their early days.”