Prince William and Princess Kate to reach Pakistan today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The British Prince, William, and his wife Catherine (Kate) Elizabeth Middleton, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge respectively, will reach Islamabad on Monday (today).

According to local channel report, The British royal couple will visit along with their three children on an official tour, which is expected to repair Pakistan’s international image a great deal. The trip will be the first of its kind undertaken by any member of the British royal family to Pakistan in 13 years.

In 2006, William’s father Charles (the Prince of Wales) and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, had travelled to Pakistan to visit the areas devastated by the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

The other royal visits to Pakistan include two undertaken by Prince William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (in 1961 and again in 1997), and three by his late mother, Princess Diana (1991, 1996 and 1997).

In 1961, Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had embarked upon on a seven-week tour of India, Pakistan, Nepal and Iran.

In its February 13, 1961 edition, The Guardian newspaper maintained that Pakistan had staged a torchlight tattoo and fireworks as the Queen and Prince Philip were treated to a full weekend of entertainment.

Remember, during her October 1997 trip to Pakistan, the Queen had used an address to the parliament in Islamabad to call on Pakistan and India to settle their differences.

Newspaper archives reveal that the Queen, who had not been Queen of Pakistan since 1956, and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, were welcomed in Islamabad by the-then Pakistani President Farooq Leghari.

During her 1996 tour, Diana had made a private two-day visit to Lahore to see her friend and incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his then-wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

By 1996, Prince Charles and Lady Diana had parted ways. Diana visited Lahore to help raise money to create the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, which was being built by Imran Khan and spent her trip visiting sick children and attending fundraising events.

In May 1997, Diana made what would be her final visit to Pakistan, officially opening the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital with Imran Khan. The Princess visited the hospital and remained with the patients.

Over the course of the visit, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars.