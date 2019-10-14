Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton has landed at Nur Khan Airbase.

The British Royal couple has arrived in Pakistan on a five-day royal tour from Oct 14 to 18 as they are “looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew and other high level officials accorded a warm welcome to Prince William and Kate Middleton upon their arrival.

Two children clad in traditional dress presented bouquet of flowers to the distinguished guests. The guests thanked them and talked to them for a while.

The royal couple will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on Tuesday. Following their meeting with Khan and Alvi, the royal couple will pay a visit to Lahore on October 16 and Chitral on October 17.

The visit comes 13 years after Charles and Camilla – the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwell – toured the country in 2006. Pakistan still vividly remembers the late Princess Diana’s visit in 1996.

“The UK’s links with Pakistan are extensive, and Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan,” read a statement by the royal couple’s spokesperson on Oct 4.

During the course of their visit, Prince William and Kate “will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan” but the larger focus will remain “on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation”, read the statement.

