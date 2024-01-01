Principles retain their relevance

At a time of grave and complex global challenges, the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence provides the world with a good opportunity to reflect on that shared aspiration and explore ways to better put these principles into practice.

It is no coincidence that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence were born in Asia, because they embody the Asian tradition of cherishing peace and harmonious relations.

Seven decades ago, then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai put forward these principles in full for the first time — mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual nonaggression, noninterference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

The series of commemorative events being held on Friday shows the tremendous significance China attaches to these principles, which are a succinct expression of the propositions and goals of the United Nations Charter and a means to facilitate their implementation. The Five Principles embody the values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom for all humankind that are common pursuits today. More important, they are applicable to relations between all countries, regardless of size, political and social system, or development level.

After being put to the test for 70 years, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have demonstrated strong vitality. Today, the Five Principles are endorsed by a host of international organizations and integrated in international instruments, and are widely supported and observed by the international community, particularly countries of the Global South, which were the first to embrace them amid the wave of postwar decolonization.

Upholding the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence is particularly important in the face of some countries’ attempts to sabotage international solidarity, backpedal on economic globalization and break global industry and supply chains to fish for their own narrow gains. The rising trend of protectionism, unilateralism and hegemony that is prevalent today is a vestige of colonialism and goes against the trend of the times, giving rise to crises in various parts of the world.

The Five Principles eschew the law of the jungle that is manifest in the pursuit of hegemony and the practice of unilateralism and protectionism. Instead, they serve as a path for the peaceful resolution of disputes and historical issues between countries, create a good environment for mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable international order.

China has always been an active advocate and firm practitioner of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and it is a staunch advocate for countries to join hands to build a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness, inclusiveness, cleanliness and beauty.

To that end, Beijing has fleshed out the principles by successively proposing the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative as the means to build a community with a shared future for mankind. To this end, it continues to strive to develop friendly relations with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and it is doing its part to help address the challenges that have the world on the rack.

Committed to upholding fairness, justice and equity, China promotes the building of a new type of international relations based on mutual respect. In doing so, it is setting an example of how countries can promote common development and maintain world peace.

Enhancing friendship and cooperation among peoples and promoting world peace and development are noble endeavors and common aspirations that embody the values of justice, democracy and rule of law. Those values demand concrete actions to uphold, not just the lip service of some who are vociferous champions of their cause. The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence are the fundamental rights, obligations and responsibilities entailed to fulfill those endeavors and all countries should uphold them.