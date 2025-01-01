Prisoners killed in Tajikistan riot were members of Daesh

DUSHANBE (Reuters) : The five prisoners killed in a riot in an escape attempt from a facility in Tajikistan on Tuesday were members of Daesh, a source in Tajik law enforcement said.

Nine prisoners armed with homemade knives attacked guards on Tuesday, according to the justice ministry, which said the prisoners had tried to kill the guards and escape from the penal colony 20 km (12 miles) east of Dushanbe.

At least five prisoners were killed and three prison employees were injured, security agency sources told Reuters.