Prisoners obtaining drugs within Mardan Jail: PHC informed

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ijaz Anwar has allowed five doctors to start duties at Central Jail Mardan while ordered Jail Superintendent along with other respondents to submit reply within fortnight, on Monday.

During hearing Superintendent Mardan Jail Riaz Mohmand, Additional Inspector General Prisoner Rehan Gul Khattak and Law Officer prisoner Salman appeared before court.

The counsel for petitioner Muhammad Riaz informed that five doctors were appointed at Mardan Central Jail for treatment of three thousand prisoners but Superintendent Riaz Mohmand making illegal demands from them.

The counsel argued that if petitioners didn’t fulfill illegal demands of Jail’s superintendent then Riaz Mohmand creates problems for doctors in the central jail. Superintendent Mardan Central Jail has stopped Jail allowance of the petitioners despite court’s order on 24 August in this regard, the counsel argued. He added that once the doctors had filed complaint against sub-standard edible items which has created gestro diseases in the prisoners.

The counsel further argued that several prisoners were identified as drug-abusers and their treatment is underway but it is reported that prisoners are still using drugs which means that contrabands are available within the Central Jail Mardan. Superintendent Mardan Jail has made complaint against doctors before IG Prisons while IG has requested Secretary Health to transfer the petitioner and the secretary without inquiry ordered transferred of doctors as per wills of prison’s department, the counsel informed.

However, the competent authority has reversed back transferred orders of petitioners but they were stopped from entrance to Mardan Central Jail, the counsel argued. The divisional bench of PHC ordered Superintendent Central Jail Mardan to submit para-wise comments and directed to allow doctors till disposal of this petition while adjourned further hearing.

