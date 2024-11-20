Prisons Head meets with OIC Secretary General

KABUL (TOLOnews): Mohammad Yousuf Mestari, the acting head of the Prisons Administration of the Islamic Emirate, said during a meeting with Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that all prisoners’ rights are respected in the country.

In the meeting, Mestari stressed that all officials and staff of this institution honor the human rights of all male and female prisoners.

Mohammad Yousuf Mestari said: “We provided all necessary information regarding the prisoners to them. In addition, we raised some requests concerning the provision of food supplies, education, and healthcare services for prisoners, and they promised to cooperate extensively with us in this regard.”

“They should also be educated about their own rights and the rights of others, meaning the rights of society, so that in the future, when they are released, they can interact better with people,” said Hadi Quraishi, a military affairs expert.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is composed of Islamic countries and is an influential body made up of wealthy member states, can assist Afghanistan in various fields. It is a good initiative for them to support prisoners,” Aziz Maarij, a former diplomat, told TOLOnews.

According to statistics provided by the Prisons Administration, approximately 12,000 individuals are currently incarcerated in the country’s prisons.