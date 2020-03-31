Private hostel offered for isolation center

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan visited a private hostel which has been offered for isolation center by a local philanthropist.

The hostel has total 48 rooms having all facilities and the deputy commissioner lauded the philanthropic deed of the owner and stated that through coordination, unity and spirit we will defeat the Corona Virus. The district administration has also appreciated the role of all welfare organizations in combating coronavirus.

Meanwhile, focal person for crises management cell Dr Irshad Ali Roghani has said that a total of 52 suspected coronavirus patients have been reported from the district so far. He said result of 23 patients has been received, of which five had tested positive while 18 cases were declared clear. He also said that district administration and district police had declared 127 houses as quarantine homes in which 224 people had been settled.

DC for closure of private clinics during Corona lockdown: The Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Tuesday directed Health Care Commission to ensure closure of all private clinics in the district during corona lockdown. During his visit to different areas of city here along with Inspector Health Care Commission Mohammad Rais Jan, the DC said that clinics have been closed to avoid public gatherings.

He said in the wake of corona pandemic all types of social gatherings and activities are banned under section 144 in the area until the situation get improved. On the directives of DC the Inspector Health Care Commission inspected various Private Health Care facilities in Chakdara, District Dir Lower and found all private clinics closed.