Private schools directed to start academic session from Aug

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The School Education Department Punjab has directed all the private schools in Punjab to start their new academic session from August 1.

The School Education Department Punjab issued a notification on Saturday directing all private schools in the province including Lahore to hold their annual examination in the month of May and start their academic year from 1st August.

All the District Education Authorities of Punjab have been directed to follow the directions in this regard.

The education department would take action against schools that would violate the rule.