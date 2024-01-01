Privatization Minister assures to provide congenial investment environment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Board of Investment, Communications and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan has assured the Chinese investors of providing a favourable and congenial environment in Pakistan.

Speaking at the session with China’s CZK Huarui Group in Beijing, the Minister said as neighbours’ trade relations between China and Pakistan are of great importance in the region which has positive effects on both the countries.

It was decided during the meeting that Chinese businessmen will invest in Pakistan in Artificial Intelligence, Science & Technology, Modern Agriculture, Healthcare, Logistics and Infrastructure.