Privitera, 19, dies after crash at Italian race

AUCH (Agencies): Italian junior cyclist Samuele Privitera has died aged 19 after a fall during the opening stage of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta in north west Italy.

The Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) said circumstances around the incident were “still unclear” but Privitera “apparently hit a speed bump and lost control of his bike” and hit his head on a downhill stretch of road 32km from the finish line.

Privitera was resuscitated and taken to the hospital in Aosta, near the French and Swiss border, where he later died.

Axel Merckx, general manager and owner of Privitera’s team Hagens Berman Jayco, said the rider “always will be the life and personality of this team”.

Merckx added: “Moments like this are unimaginable.

“To lose him is devastating beyond words. Personally, I am struggling to express the sadness I feel but I am deeply grateful for every moment we shared with him and for the joy he brought to our team every single day.

“He loved the bike, he loved the camera, he loved to smile, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family and his team-mates.”

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar paid tribute to Privitera, saying: “It’s really sad to lose another young talent. It’s devastating.

“It’s a dangerous sport, one of the most dangerous in the world and the risks we are taking sometimes is too far.

“I’m really sad for all his family, may he rest in peace. It’s a sad loss.”

The Giro della Valle d’Aosta is a men’s under-23 held in the Aosta Valley.

Thursday’s second stage in Passy was cancelled and the race will resume on Friday with the third stage preceded by a moment of remembrance. The initial section of the stage will be neutralised in memory of Privitera.

FCI president Cordiano Dagnoni added: “This news leaves us shocked and forces us to think even more decisively about how to make our races safer.”