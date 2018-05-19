Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan all set to play role of Zaira Wasim’s parents

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to reunite once again after 9 years. Seen together in films like Bluffmaster and Dostana, Priyanka and Abhishek’s chemistry was very much loved and enjoyed by the audience. Ready to star in Shonali Bose’s next, PeeCee and Junior Bachchan have a special surprise for their fans. The two will be romancing each other and play a married couple in the film. If that wasn’t enough to get us excited, here we got another big update on this project.

The film will also star Dangal and Secret Superstar fame Zaira Wasim who will play the role of Aisha Chaudhary. For those of you who don’t know, Aisha Chaudhary is a motivational speaker and is known for her book, My Little Epiphanies. She was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was also diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Despite her several health issues, Aisha came out as a real star which is why director Shonali Bose decided to make a film on her life story. What comes as the best surprise here in though is that Zaira will play Abhishek and Priyanka’s daughter in the film.

“Zaira really liked the script and has given her nod to the project. Shonali is currently busy with the pre-production and is hoping to start shooting by the middle of this year in Mumbai. Priyanka and Abhishek will play parents to Zaira’s character.”

Advertisements