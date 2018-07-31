Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to marry in September

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The news of American pop star Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra apparently tying the knot soon, caused much excitement for their fans world across. It all happened when reports of Priyanka walking out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat came out.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the same in a tweet saying that Priyanka had informed him about the same in the ‘Nick’ of time. He wished the actress luck for her life ahead. Soon after that, reports that the couple had got engaged in London on the actor’s birthday on July 18 were circulated. Sources informed that Nick had shut down Tiffany’s outlet in New York City as he wanted to choose the perfect ring for Priyanka. It was with the same ring that he apparently proposed to the global diva.

Now the latest we hear on the Nick – PC romance is that the couple may exchange vows in September this year on the American star’s 26th birthday. A source close to the couple informed a daily that Nick and Priyanka may walk down the aisle on September 26 as it will be a double celebration for them. As excited as we are for the starry wedding, we can’t wait for the duo to make an official announcement soon.

Advertisements