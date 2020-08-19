Priyanka Chopra is over the moon as she sees the first printed pages of her memoir, Unfinished

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Priyanka Chopra has lived one helluva life. The desi girl is a global icon we are proud of. And she is making us prouder by the day. As we know, her memoir Unfinished will be published by Penguin Random House.

The lady has shared her excitement on seeing the first printed pages of the book. She had announced her book in June 2018. The diva had tweeted some days back, “Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life.” The lady is right now in Los Angeles, US and living her life to the fullest.