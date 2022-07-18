Probe of BRT scam: PHC grants status quo

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shahid Khan has stopped re-inquiry of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba, billion tree tsunami and Bank of Khyber scams on directed by Public Account Committee, on Monday.

The counsel for petitioner Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah Advocate argued that declare illegal PAC directions regarding reinvestigating BRT, BOK, Malam Jabba and Billion tree tsunami scams issued on 7th July 2022. The counsel argued that directing department for reinvestigation is beyond the jurisdiction of Public Account Committee while added that petitions pending before courts and investigation has been completed already.

The counsel Qazi Jawad Advocate further informed that PHC has closed down Malam Jabba scam under section C of NAB ordinance and directed State Bank of Pakistan to probe BOK scam while BRT case is pending before Supreme Court. The counsel argued that PAC can only exercise power under Assembly Rules of Business neither directs other departments to reinvestigate because PAC dealing with Auditor General report while observation in such cases is unconstitutional. The counsel Qazi Jawad Advocate argued that PAC cannot intercept in cases of civil and criminal procedure codes while these cases had already placed before court, so PAC did not interfere in the petitions.

The divisional bench comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shahid Khan has granted status quo till 4th August while stopped reinvestigation of BRT, Billion Tree Tsunami, Bok and Malam Jabba scams and directed to submit reply.

