Probe team formed to investigate death of actress Humaira Asghar

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Authorities in Karachi have launched a wide-scale investigation into the death of model and actress Humaira Asghar, whose decomposed body was discovered from a flat in Defence Phase VI earlier this week.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Mahzoor Ali has formed a high-level six-member investigative committee, led by Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton Imran Ali Jagrani, to ascertain the cause of her death — whether natural, accidental, suicidal or murder — by utilising all available resources, Aaj News reported.

As per the police order dated July 7, 2025, the investigative committee comprises key police officials including SDPO Defence Aurangzeb Khattak, ASP Nida Junaid, and SHO Gizri Muhammad Farooq. The team also includes Sub-Inspector Muhammad Amjad and Police Constable Muhammad Adeel from the IT Branch.

The investigative committee will gather evidence to determine the nature of the incident. The team is tasked with providing daily updates to the SSP (District South) on the progress of their inquiry as they work to uncover the truth behind Humaira’s demise.

The 32-year-old actor, who had been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years, was found dead on Tuesday when a bailiff arrived to execute an eviction order over unpaid rent. Police entered the premises after breaking down the locked door and found the body in an “advanced state of decomposition”.

Initially, the law enforcers believed the body was six months old, however, the digital and forensic evidence revealed that it was at least nine months old.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that an initial post-mortem had been conducted, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined due to the severely decomposed state of the body, local media reported.

“DNA and chemical samples have been collected, and findings will be shared once lab reports are received,” she said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said on Wednesday that evidence collected from Humaira’s flat suggests she may have passed away around October 2024. “The expiry date of food and drinks found in the flat is 2024, and the last messages on the actor’s phone are also from October 2024,” DIG Raza was quoted as saying by Arab News.

DIG Raza said that Humaira’s mobile phone had two SIM cards, both inactive since September 2024. Additionally, the electricity supply to her apartment was cut off by K-Electric around the same time due to unpaid bills.

Investigators also found the apartment next door was unoccupied, reducing the chances of anyone noticing anything unusual during those months.

Family members of Humaira laid her to rest in Lahore’s Model Town area on Friday after offering her funeral prayer, which was attended by the deceased model’s father, paternal uncle, brother and other relatives.