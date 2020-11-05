Probe underway on university attack

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday said that he has ordered the release of 13 police officers and security officials who were arrested over negligence in ensuring the security of Kabul University that was attacked three days ago.

Saleh said investigation is underway into the attack on the university attack, adding that “he will not allow that every failure to blame the most anonymous people to become the victims.”

On Monday, 13 police officers, including key security officials were arrested and referred to the court over the Kabul University attack, said the Kabul police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz.

The police chief and head of police intelligence department of PD3 and head of the security department of the Kabul University are among the arrested officials and referred to the court over “negligence” in ensuring the security of University, said Faramarz.

On Monday, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded after two gunmen attacked Kabul University which was ended after six hours clashes.

In total, 18 students, 16 students from the Public Administration Faculty and two of them from the Law Faculty, lost their lives in the attack.

The attackers had military uniforms, eyewitnesses said.

Saleh has blamed the Taliban for the Kabul University attack and said there are many evidences to prove his claim.

Giving details about his daily morning meetings with security officials, Saleh said the weapons used by the attackers do not match the weapons shown by “fake” Daesh statement in which they claimed responsibility for the attack.

Saleh said the two men shown in “fake” Daesh statement do not resemble the “terrorists” killed in Kabul University attack.

He also said that the Taliban flag was also found in a box belonged to the “terrorists.” He added that the last words they wrote on the walls of the classrooms were “long live Taliban.”

But the Taliban has rejected Saleh’s claims. (TOLOnews)