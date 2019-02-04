Problem is with Nawaz’s intent, not health: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday said that health of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is not the problem but his intentions are.

Talking to media at Alhamra in Lahore, he said that the medical examination of the former prime minister have proved that he did not suffer heart attack.

The minister said that Sharif’s kidney medical examination has shown stones in his left kidney.

Three medical boards have been constituted for the PML-N supremo but he didn’t satisfy, he said.

Chauhan declared former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal an illiterate and said that everyone can see affair between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif.