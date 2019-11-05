Problems between Govt, opposition should be resolved soon: Pervaiz Elahi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday night and discussed JUI-F’s sit-in and Azadi March in Islamabad.

After the meeting, Opposition’s Rahbar Committee head Akram Durrani and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi talked to media.

Akram Durrani said that talks with government’s negotiation committee and Azadi March came under discussion during the meeting and we appreciate Chaudhry brother efforts in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that issues between government and JUI-F should be resolved soon. He said that we don’t want creation of issues due to current political situation in the country.