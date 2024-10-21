Proceedings begin to declare KP CM Gandapur absconder in vandalism case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court has initiated proceedings to declare KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in the long march vandalism case.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the long march vandalism case against PTI leaders.



PTI lawyers including Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

An application for exemption from appearance in court filed by Faisal Javed was accepted.

Consequently, Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court adjourned the case hearing until Nov 21.

It is pertinent to note that the court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur for continuous non-appearance in court.