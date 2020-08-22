Produce evidence of money laundering: PML-N

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that if Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were involved in money laundering then government should produce evidence before court against them.

Reacting to statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders regarding PML-N supremo, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Imran Khan helped sugar and flour thieves flee in a charter plane.

She said that Nawaz Sharif went abroad legally with the permission of the Punjab government, and now they are using the name of Nawaz Sharif to make people look away from failures and corruption. She said Laws that are against the development of the country will be opposed.

The PML-N spokesperson said that if there was any doubt about the report, the medical board should put the ministers in jails. Make Usman Bazdar, Dr. Asman Rashid a role model.

She said government should ask questions to its own people instead of PML-N and we will not answer any questions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that instead of playing drums every day, government should provide jobs to the people. Foreign policy, including economy, was destroyed under a conspiracy, she alleged.

She said that our leadership is trying not to end the APC just by talking about it, the date of APC will be announced soon, the selected Prime Minister will be sent home, she added.

The League spokesperson said that the government tried to make China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) controversial, why they are conspiring against the country.

She said that the foreign funding case has not been answered. Don t tell us what to do about FATF legislation. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to Shehbaz Sharif on showing responsibility in FATF legislation, Shehzad Akbar should consult the Foreign Minister before making speeches.

She alleged that the government wants to bring a law in FATF to target political opponents. Laws that are against the development of the country will be opposed.