Production orders for those involved in corruption should not be issued: PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said production orders of those members of Parliament (MNA) involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued.

PM Imran while chairing a session of the federal cabinet said the laws pertaining to the production order should be amended.

According to sources, the prime minister during the meeting said, production order of those MNAs involved in corruption and money laundering should not be issued. “These sort of prisoners should not be categorised as political prisoners,” he said.

The prime minister then gave the charge of production orders of MNAs to the law ministry.

Pakistan Peoples Party had requested for the production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari, however, the government had expressed reservations over it.

The prime minister during the budget session in the National Assembly had said production orders of those involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued, neither should they be allowed to come to the Parliament and speak.