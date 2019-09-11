Production orders issued for Faryal Talpur, Siraj Durrani, Javed Hanif

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Production orders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) members Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur and incumbent speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani were issued by the Sindh Assembly secretariat.

Production orders for Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) politician, Javed Hanif were also issued.

The secretariat has forwarded the orders to Punjab government so that Sindh’s provincial assembly member Faryal Talpur could appear in the assembly session.

Session of the provincial assembly is scheduled to take place on September 13.

The written orders have been sent to Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Secretary Ministry of Interior and Chief Secretary.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on September 7 met her aunt Faryal Talpur who is in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Other members of the family and PPP leaders, including Sindh Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, and Ms. Talpur’s legal team, including Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Bahadur Bhatti, and Ghulam Mustafa Leghari were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, on Sept 5, an accountability court had extended the judicial remand of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19 in Thatta Water Supply scheme case.