Production orders issued for Zardari, Khursheed Shah and Saad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday issued production orders for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Asif Zardari, Syed Khursheed Shah and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Saad Rafique- enabling them to attend the ongoing NA session.

The three leaders were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on separate charges of corruption.

The production orders have been issued for the ongoing National Assembly session.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif, while addressing media outside the Parliament House in Islamabad has said that opposition parties have decided to table no-trust motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Khawaja Asif also criticized the incumbent government for making a mockery of legislation in today’s National Assembly proceedings.

The PML-N leader has asked the federal government to make the metro bus service functional in twin cities to facilitate citizens.

“After getting failed to run Metro Bus service in Peshawar, now they have closed down Metro Bus Service of Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad,” he lamented.

‘NA Passed Four Bills’

The National Assembly passed four bills today.

The bills which have been passed today include, “The Medical Tribunal Bill, 2019”, “The Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, 2019”, “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019” and “The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill, 2019”.