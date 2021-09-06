Professionalism, risk and rivals

According to Russian media, the members of British Special Forces who were forgotten by their Commander in Southern Afghanistan during the chaotic withdrawal of the NATO troops from Afghanistan. The British warriors adopted the Taliban tactics of camouflage while wearing lady’s outfit Burqas in hot weather over 30 Celsius and took their way from a military base to Kabul airport. While making a joke of the critical situation of rival’s soldiers during the final days of the two decades long war, Russian media reported that Taliban were aware of the British soldiers’ tactical maneuver but did not resist their journey and indirectly helped the evacuation of enemy soldiers from Afghanistan. As said, the Burqa wearers, British soldiers, pretended as deaf women throughout their travel and reached their destination successfully.

The UK military had been a part of the US led invasion of Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. It is less likely to happen that Commander forgets his soldiers in the war zone but as there had been a series of miracles in Afghanistan, so it is possible in current day Afghanistan. However, if it happened that the SAS soldiers used Burqas for camouflage purposes, then surely, they grabbed this strategy from Pakhtuns.

Currently, the world is surprised by the series of events that occurred during the previous month in Afghanistan, but it is not surprising for those who know the war culture of Afghans. The Afghan warriors on both sides perceived the reality and played a very sensible role in smooth transition of power in the Country. There is a central role of Afghan elders, who successfully mediated between the parties and paved the path for a peaceful regime change which negates all assessments of big powers including the United States and UK. Apparently, the camouflaged journey of the British SAS soldiers toward Kabul was a planned operation of Afghan elders and Taliban to help facilitate their rivals to leave Afghanistan and sweet revenge of the past.