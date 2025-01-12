Progress on TAPI pipeline construction in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Homayoun Afghan, has announced the completion of nearly three kilometers of the TAPI pipeline in Afghanistan.

Speaking to TOLOnews, he stated that an additional 3.5 kilometers of the pipeline route has been prepared for installation.

Homayoun Afghan said: “Currently, the TAPI project is progressing as planned. To date, 2.9 kilometers of the pipeline have been constructed and welded, and approximately 3.4 kilometers of the route have been prepared. Property acquisition efforts are also underway.”

Meanwhile, the Diplomat magazine reported that the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum continues work on two major projects, TAPI and Mes Aynak, though the likelihood of their success remains uncertain.

According to the report, while Afghanistan and Turkmenistan are cooperating on implementing the TAPI project, India has expressed doubts about its feasibility. Without India’s participation, Pakistan’s commitment to the project may also falter.

The ministry’s spokesperson said: “Eighty-five percent of the project’s costs will be financed by Turkmenistan, with the remaining five percent each being covered by Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. Turkmenistan has pledged to pay Afghanistan’s share.”

Potential Benefits of TAPI for Afghanistan

Economic expert Mohammad Asif Stanekzai said: “International projects like TAPI can provide Afghanistan with global economic legitimacy and encourage foreign investments by demonstrating the successful implementation of major initiatives.”

The TAPI project, with an estimated total cost of $10 billion, is set to transport Turkmenistan’s gas through Afghanistan to Pakistan and onward to India. Afghanistan is expected to earn $400 million annually in transit fees while benefiting from a share of the gas supply.