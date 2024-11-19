Project launched to revive Jangal Bagh

JAWZJAN (TOLOnews): The irrigation network project for Jangal Bagh in Jowzjan province has been launched at a cost of over four million afghani.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock said this project aims to prevent the drying of trees in Jangal Bagh, one of the largest research and recreational gardens in the province.

This garden, established about 90 years ago on more than 400 acres of land, has lost a significant number of trees in recent years due to water shortages.

“Due to water shortages, many trees in Jangal Bagh have dried up. This project, worth 4.016 million afghani, includes 1,200 meters of skem pipes and 1,200 meters of irrigation canals, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture,” said Mohammad Amin Akrami, an irrigation specialist at the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Water passage through the canals is very challenging due to elevation differences. The wells dug cannot supply water to higher areas due to the lack of adequate flow,” said Zabihullah Abrar, Director of Natural Resources at the Jowzjan Agriculture Directorate.

Several workers involved in the project have urged the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations to implement similar projects.

“Now we don’t need to go to Iran. Work here is good, and if there are jobs here, we won’t need to migrate,” said Sher Mohammad, a worker on this project.

“This work is very good. Previously, we worked as day laborers and might find work for two days, but the rest of the days, we were unemployed. Now every family working here is very happy,” said Bismillah, another worker.

Local officials in Jowzjan emphasized that this project will be executed with high quality and will be completed within three months.

“Development projects in various parts of the country bring great joy to us and the people. This project not only develops the nation but also provides job opportunities for the people,” said Gul Haider Shafaq, the governor of Jowzjan.

According to the Jowzjan Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, a major reconstruction of Jangal Bagh will also be undertaken soon.