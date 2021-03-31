‘Project Reconnect’ to hold Nation Building Film Festival

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Recently launched platform “Project Reconnect” has announced to hold their maiden “Nation Building Film Festival” with “Rebirth” as a the main thought provoking theme.

The objective of this first of its kind film festival is to identify, screen and promote a nation building content from the upcoming film makers.

The core team of Project Reconnect which consists of Majid Rafiq and Syed Kashif Mohsin who have been coming together since last 15 years to create a thought provoking audiovisual content for Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Kashif Mohsin hoped that this activity will encourage young film makers to make purposeful content. He further added that unfortunately we have not yet properly utilized Film, TV and now digital mediums to guide and train the minds of our future generation.

Majid Rafiq stated that this Film Festival will provide an opportunity to those film enthusiasts who carries a passion to create positive, rooted and spiritually inclined film and TV content.

The Core team also mentioned that they are inspired by the thought of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he wants to bring back the core teachings of Quran and the understanding of the life of our Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Project Reconnect has a mission to educate and realign the direction of our Nation by bringing the enlightened wisdom closer.

A panel of renowned, sincere to the nation and top experts of their craft have endorsed the cause by joining panel of jurors. The honorable names are RM Naeem, Sheherazad Alam, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Shahid Zaidi, Naveed Kazi. Syed Kashif Mohsin, member core team, will also part of panel of jurists.

Endorsing the festival and its objectives, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust, have nominated Chief Justice (R) Mian Mehmoob Ahmed and Saif Ullah Ch for Panel of Jurist.

The panel will judge submitted films on concept, treatment and production value.

The Award ceremony is expected to be attended by a select top personalities from the Media, TV, Film, Government officials, Corporate and Social sector.

Winners of the festival will be given cash prizes, Media PR and Digital promotion. Additionally the platform will help these filmmakers in creating local and international linkages.

Participants can submit films by visiting website at www.Reconnect.pk/festival2021/. For wider participation the festival will be accepting films of duration from 30 sec upto 15 minutes.

Project Reconnect aims to network with Film Professionals and Stakeholders to produce and facilitate inspirational film content that reconnects us to our lost legacies and helps us redefine our path.

Prominent Personalities have also endorsed the platform by becoming Project Reconnect’s patrons. The names include Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Andleeb Abbas, Prof. Dr. Javed Iqbal, Rizwan Mumtaz Ali, Tahir Yusuf, Afaq Tiwana and Hamid Mirza. Turgay Evren from Turkey and Muhannad Abu Ghazaleh from Qatar are also members of board of patrons.

Project Reconnect plans to hold series of Film Festival on more nation building themes.