Promise to send govt packing in March not fulfilled, claims Fazl

PESHAWAR (INP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the promises made with them that the government would be sent packing in March have not been fulfilled and his party is considering launching another movement against the government.

Addressing a press conference after condoling the death of Mian Sareer Hussain, brother Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhkar Hussain at the party’s Bacha Khan office in Peshawar, he said that there were no differences with the opposition parties on All Parties Conference (APC) or anti-government movement but there are differences on some issues.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that while calling it an illegitimate government and demanding new elections, the opposition parties vote for the government as required, adding that this is a contradiction and this approach should be abandoned.

“We cannot win the trust of the people with the contradiction in words and actions,” he said and added we are in contact but we have to get out of this hesitation and unite, so that the people can trust the opposition’s movement.

Regarding the recent legislation in the parliament on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said that on one hand we are celebrating Independence Day but on the other hand we are making legislation which denies freedom.

“If there is a UN resolution that is against the law of Pakistan today, then our freedom is over,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that we will not be able to delay if the United Nations tells us to comply with the demand in a few hours, adding that what would be Pakistan’s position if the UN passes a resolution against Kashmir.

He said, “The world powers have brought this government to carry out the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) agenda and we complain to the bigger parties that they should not play the role of facilitator.”

The JI chief further said: “UAE-Israel deal negates Palestinians 70-year struggle for independence, adding that the world doesn’t value the struggle of Kashmir and Palestine and the weak countries are being forced to recognize Israel.