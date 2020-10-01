Promoting Economic Prosperity along the U.S.-Mexico Border during COVID-19

F.P REPORT

“In order to strengthen the development of bi-national cross-border infrastructure projects, U.S. Department of State’ delegation and the counterparts from Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs had a virtual meeting for a Bi-national Bridges and Border Crossings Group (BBBXG),” said the media briefing shared by the U.S. Department of State on September 30, 2020.

Both delegations emphasized the need for close coordination to facilitate the ability of communities and companies to do business along the border. Whereas, Importance of the progress in the planning, construction, and operation of proposed international bridges, roads, border crossings, and ports of entry was clearly highlighted by The U.S. delegation.

The spokesperson highlighted that, “The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has provisions outlining important improvements to our border infrastructure as the U.S.-Mexico trade relationship continues to grow and deepen, expanding our countries’ development and boosting regional competitiveness.” “The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of efficient and secure border crossings, which are vital to the people and economy of both of our nations,” he continued. “The Department of State will continue to coordinate bi-national cross-border infrastructure projects to facilitate infrastructure integration and advance economic growth in the United States and Mexico” said he.