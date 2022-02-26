Promotion of education sector top priority of govt: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pak-htunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Satu-rday said the promotion of education sector on modern lines was the top priority of the PTI government since the very first day.

While addressing the 26th Annual Parents Day of Garrison Cadet College Kohat as chief guest, the chief minister said that since its inception PTI government has declared educational emergency under which a series of result oriented measures were being taken to strengthen the education sector, and as result of those measures, quality of education in private sector schools has improved significantly; and trust of the public in these schools has been restored.

He remarked that the credit of uniform curriculum policy goes to the incumbent government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, and said that provincial government was taking concrete steps to implement these policies in the province and hoped that with the implementation of this policy, social gap between the poor and the rich would be eliminated.

Mahmood Khan maintained that youth were the main focus of the present government’s policies adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out a Digital Skills Training Programme with a cost of Rs. 5 billion to impart international standard skills training to the youth specially the fresh graduates in the field of Information & Communi-cation Technology.

He added that under the Digital Skills Training Program, fresh graduates would be imparted Digital Skills Training according to the demand of the digital market with the aim to enhance their employability and thus empower them.

Commending the overall performance of Garrison Cadet College Kohat in imparting quality education and training to the cadets, Mahmood Khan said that in short span of time Garrison Cadet College Kohat has come forward as prestigious educational institution ranking amongst the top most institutions not only at provincial level but at national level as well for which the college management deserves appreciation.

“Besides imparting quality education to cadets, Garrison Cadet College Kohat is playing very important role in grooming their personalities and make them patriotic citizens of the country”, Mahmood Khan stated and urged upon the cadets to focus all their attentions and energies on learning and training to come up to the expectations of their parents as well as the society and the nation.

Earlier, on his arrival, the college management and cadets give a warm reception to the chief guest. Besides College Management, faculty members, parents and cadets, large numbers of guests attended the event.

The event was kicked off by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by the tunes of the national anthem. Besides a march past the cadets performed feets in gymnastic and taekwondo.

Principal Garrison Cadet College Kohat, Brigadier Hamid Jameel presented the Annual Performance Report of the college and the chief guest distributed shields and medals amongst the cadets with outstanding performance. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs. 100 million for the college.