Promotion of industrial process, provision of possible facilities to business community Govt’s top priority: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says promotion of industrial process and provision of all possible facilities to the business community is the top priority of the government.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on the proposed budget for the next financial year in Islamabad on Thursday.

Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh outlined the revenue and expenditure for the current financial year and estimates for the next budget.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh also briefed the Prime Minister in detail on the budget priorities for the coming financial year.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the progress made so far in reform of the FBR.

Imran Khan said upcoming budget should be focused on revival and development of corona-affected industrial sector, ensuring efficient and effective utilization of subsidies provided by the government and reducing the burden of unnecessary government expenditure on the people.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the next budget should also focus on reducing non-development expenditure.

He said that the development needs of the country demanded that full participation of the private sector in development projects be ensured and therefore the promotion of public-private partnership is a matter of urgency.

The Prime Minister also directed the Finance Adviser to finalize the estimates of development expenditure in consultation with the provinces.