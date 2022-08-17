Promotion of regional poetry, mother languages imperative for knowledgeable society: Muqam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division, Engr Amir Muqam here Wednesday underscored the need for promotion of regional poetry and mother languages for a well-informed, educated and knowledgeable society.

Addressing a function after inauguration of the newly constructed building of the Provincial Office of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here at Hayatabad, Engr Amir Muqam said that regional languages, literatures, culture and art was identity of a nation and the government was promoting these sectors for a knowledgeable, educated and well-informed society for the prosperity and betterment of people.

Amir Muqam, who is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa said the nations that achieved heights of progress and development, have a complete command on their national as well as regional languages, poetry, fictions, literature and loved their art works. “The live nations can’t forget their heritage, art, culture and feel proud on their artists.”

He said great Pashto poets including Rehman Baba, Khushal Khan Khattak, Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari, Dr Azam Azam and Hafiz Alpuri had promoted peace, brotherhood and interfaith harmony through their poetry and brought people closer.

Muqam directed PAL to work for promotion of regional languages, poetry and literature including Pashto, Hindko and Saraki so that youth of KP can more understand about teachings of their poets, drama and fiction writers besides their rich cultural heritage.

Muqam said Khyber Pakthunkhwa was a home to Ghandara civilization with great diversity in art, culture and languages and PAL has to a play a leading role for its promotion.

The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially of Malakand division and merged tribal districts had paid heavy price in war against terrorism as their loved ones were martyred, properties destroyed and hundreds of thousands were displaced from native towns for the sake of durable peace in Pakistan, he added.

Muqam said the people of KP including merged tribal districts had faced the menace of terrorism and militancy with great courage, determination and steadfastness and kept the flag of Pakistan hoisted.

The PM aide said he continued servicing the masses despite several terrorists and suicide attacks on him and vowed to continue his services for betterment of the countrymen.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that PMLN Government had constructed networks of motorways and highways that brought positive revolution in transport sectors besides benefiting people from Chitral to Karachi and Gawadar to Waziristan.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deserved full credit and appreciations for completing the long-awaited Lowari Tunnel project that provided all weather travelling facilities to people of Chitral throughout the year.

Muqam said Malakanad division especially Swat was a home to Ghandara civilization where every stone speaks. He urged poets and writers to highlight Pakistan especially KP’s rich culture heritage for the benefit of people besides promoting tourism.

Congratulating senior officers of his ministry and PAL on completion of PAL’s Provincial Office, he said it was a gift of the PMLN Government for people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa that would become a great centre of learning.

In the second session titled ‘75 years of Pakistani and Pashto literature in KP’ held under the diamond jubilee celebrations, selected books of different languages including Urdu, Pashto and Hindko literature published by PAL were unveiled by Engr Amir Muqam. Dr Yousaf Khushk, Chairman PAL, Dr Abasin Yousaf and other noted poets of KP welcomed Amir Muqam on arrival at PAL. Earlier, the Prime Minister’s adviser unveiled the plaque of the newly constructed state-of-the art building of PAL’s Office.