‘Promotional incentive to govt employees vital for enhancing their productivity’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that promotional incentive to government employees is vital for enhancing productivity. He said that merit based promotion are necessary to enhance objectives of any organisation.

He further said that Parliament is supreme legislative body and officers and officials of this organization are its vital asset. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to felicitate newly promoted employees of National Assembly Secretariat held in Parliament House today.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf while addressing the officers and officials advised them to work hard as per their capabilities and potential. He instructed them to prove their potential and serve in the best interest of the nation and the Orgainzation.

Appreciating the Performance of women employees of the Secretariat, he said that despite their domestic responsibilities, their performance in the Secretariat was remarkable.

He said that these promotions in National Assembly were done strictly on merit and Performance. He congratulated ninety five promoted officers and officials of National Assembly Secretariat. Secretary National Assembly Mr. Tahir Hussain, Additional Secretary Ch.Mubarak Ali and other Senior officers were also present.