Protecting common man from effects of price-hike govt’s top priority: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said protecting the common man from the effects of global level price-hike was among the government’s foremost priorities.

He said the developing countries were being hit hardest due to the rising prices at international level.

The prime minister was presiding over a high-level meeting about the country’s economic situation and the global phenomenon of rising essential goods’ prices.

During the meeting, the recent visit of the prime minister to Russia and the progress of bilateral relations between the two countries were also discussed in detail.

Federal ministers Sh-aukat Tarin, Chaudhry Fa-wad Hussain, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakh-tiar and Hammad Azhar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sania Nishtar were in attendance.

The prime minister said he government also accorded foremost priority to public relief amidst the global price-hike crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the country’s overall economic position, the meeting was told that due to the current conflicting situation, the crude oil prices in international market had surpassed US $ 100 per barrel and the prices of gas had also witnessed 3 to 5 times increase.

Besides, it was told that the prices of edibles particularly palm oil had also increased.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also apprised of the various Ehsaas Program schemes as well as the measures to bring in further improvement in the schemes for public relief.