Protection of life, property to be ensured at all costs: CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the provincial government will ensure protection of people’s life and property.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in the province, CM Buzdar directed to leave no stone unturned in safeguarding of people’s lives and property.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that peaceful protest is the democratic right of every political party but no one will be allowed to take the law into his own hands.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident during the opposition’s Azadi March.

The meeting was apprised about the security measures taken in various cities including in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Provincial law minister, chief secretary, Rawalpindi’s commissioner and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier on October 9, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the convoys of Azadi March will enter into federal capital on October 31, instead of previously announced date of October 27.

Talking to reporters after chairing party meeting to review arrangements regarding Azadi March, the maulana had announced that all conveys will enter in Islamabad on October 31 and protests would be held across the country on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiris.