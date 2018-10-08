Protest camp of ex-state employees entered 8th day in Lower Dir

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The protest of ex-state employees in Lower Dir continued for 8th consecutive day at Balambat here on Sunday. As usual hundreds of the ex-state employees and their relatives took out a procession from their camp at Balambat and marched on the road. The protesters gathered in front of Timergara press club. The ex-state employees have set up protest camp near the office of deputy commissioner demanding land settlement according to the 1974 Federal Land Commission headed by late Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad.

Addressing the protesters Malik Abdul Sattar, Sarbiland Khan, Munda tehsil nazim Humayun Khan, Sher Bahadar Khan and others alleged that the government and district administration had not been heeding to their demand despite their continued protest. They threatened to shift the protest camp to Timergara Chitral road if the administration did not accept their demand of settlement of disputed lands in Jandol according to the 1974 Federal land Commission.

They said the district administration had been claiming the lands as state property while the former Nawab of Dir’s family as its property. They said the administration had imposed ban on construction on the disputed lands which were owned by ex-state employees.

The protesters’ leaders warned their peaceful protest could be turned violent if their demand was not met within a few days. They said the Lower Dir administration would be solely responsible if any untoward incident occurred during the protest.

