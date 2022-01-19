Protest in front of Assembly: High Court inquire regarding responsibility

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The divisional bench comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Attique Shah directed Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before court in person in case regarding imposing ban protest in front of provincial assembly, on Wednesday.

During hearing Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that few people gather at Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Chowk to block the road which can then paralyze traffic system in the city and added everything proceed under some procedure while claimed that government must resolve it because it is genuine issue.

While Justice Attique Shah remarked that federal government has imposed ban on protests at D Chowk while Punjab’s government on Mall Road and added why Pakhtunkhwa’s government did not imposing ban on protest at important areas?

The petition was filed by senior journalist Jamsheed Baghwan while the petitioner was represented by his counsel Ali Durrani Advocate and informed PHC that few people gathers at Pakthunkhwa Assembly Chowak or any other busy route and blocked roads which paralyze the traffic across Peshawar city.

Justice Rooh-ul-Amin inquired from Additional Advocate General regarding responsibility of the issue while AAG informed that it is provincial’s government responsibility. Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that why government taking action in this regard.

The counsel for petitioner informed PHC that protest is constitutional right of every citizen but it must not create problem for public and added that Supreme Court and High Courts had granted judgment in this regard.

The two-member bench of PHC directed Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before court in person on next date while adjourned further hearing till 26 January.