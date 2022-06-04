Protest in front of Indian consulate in Chicago decries Yasin Malik’s sentence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At a joint Kashmiri and Sikh protest in front of the Indian Consulate General in Chicago, US vehemently denounced the unjust life sentence given to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik by an Indian court.

A large number of people belonging to Kashmiri and Sikh communities, carrying placards and banners, shouted slogans against the Indian government’s shabby tactics and genocide of minorities.

The speakers, on the occasion, said that Yasin’s only crime was that he had been fighting for the just cause of freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for the freedom of his people. They demanded of the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) to take notice of the denial of free trial and the sentence given to Yasin Malik. The people of IIOJK required freedom to exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, they added.

They also urged the European Union to take action against Modi’s fascist government. The participants also expressed their resolve to continue their struggle for highlighting the issues of IIOJK and Khalistan till their resolutions.

Meanwhile, ahead of 38th year of Operation Bluestar, secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) gave a call to Sikh Soldiers to “Stop Defending Indian Borders – Join Ardas At Sri Akal Takht Sahib” to “liberate Punjab” from the Indian occupation through “Khalistan Referendum”.

“Leave Army Units – Reach Sri Akal Takht Sahib” on 6 June to join Ardas for the announcement of Khalistan Referendum Voting Date in Punjab, urged SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in his video message to the serving Sikh soldiers. SFJ saluted Sikh soldiers of: Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh, in Bihar;the 18th Sikh, Jammu; the 9th Sikh at Ganagnagar, Rajsthan; the 14th Punjab at Pune, Maharshatra; and the 171 Field Regiment at Alwar, Rajshtan who battled the Indian Army to avenge Operation Bluestar – the military attack at Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

Reminding the June 1984 Mutiny by the pro Khalistan Sikh soldiers in which pro India Brig. R.S. Puri was gunned down in retaliation to Indian Army’s attack on Sri Darbar Sahib, Pannun further guided the serving Sikh soldiers to “Join Khalistan Referendum – the final war against India to liberate Punjab to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan”.

On 6 June, after the Ardas on 38th year martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhindranwale and General Shabeg Singh, SFJ has planned to announce “Khalistan Referendum Voting Date in Punjab” from Sri Akal Takht Sahib.