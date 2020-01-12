Protest rally held in Islamabad against martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A protest gathering against the assassination of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani was held in Islamabad today (Sunday).

Renowned religious scholars from various sects, political leaders and members of civil society participated in the rally.

On the occasion, the speakers stressed for unity among Muslim Ummah for peace and prosperity of Islamic countries.

They expressed their deep concern over the prevailing tension in Middle East which poses a threat to regional peace and stability.

The speakers also emphasized to exercise restraint and find a solution for amicable resolution of US-Iran conflict within the framework of international law.

They expressed confidence in the concerted efforts of Pakistani government and all concerned countries and hoped that they would devise a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis.