Protest sit-in ends in Khyber

F.P. Report

KHYBER: After assurance of the officials of Tribal electric Supply Company (TESCO) to supply six hour power supply to the tribesmen, three days long protest sit-in ended here on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning here that the locals of Khyber rushed to the roads in protest when the TESCO directed the local grid stations to provide only two hours electricity in day and night to the tribal due to energy crises in the country.

The protestors’ leaders informed that a successful meeting of the tribesmen representatives and the TESCO officials, conducted on Saturday noon, the lator agreed to provide six hours power supply to the residents of Khyber.

They also urged the elites to motivate the consumers to avoid consuming electricity carelessly.

With the ending of the protest demo, the tribal elders in all three subdivisions, i.e. Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara gave up their agitation and the Pak-Afghan highway was resumed for general movement.

The power supply to the local grid stations was restarted that was cut off by putting iron chains on the main 132kv lines in different sections of the district.

Due to the suspension of the road for the last three days, export and import was halted that inflicted loss to the national exchequer, custom official informed.