Protest will continue until demands are met: Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the directives of PTI Founder Imran Khan, emphasizing that the Nov 24 protest will continue until their demands are met.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur stated that Imran Khan was fighting a war for Pakistan, urging people to take to the streets against the wave of oppression currently going on.

“We have to reach D-Chowk where the protest will continue until our demands are met,” Gandapur insisted, declaring that the release of the former prime minister and party workers remains their top demand. “Protection of the Constitution is also among our demands,” he stated.

He claimed that their path has often been obstructed by tear gas and firing. “I am warning the federal government that if there is any damage, they will be responsible themselves,” he declared.

Highlighting his allegiance to Imran Khan, Gandapur said he would act solely on his directives. “Any negotiations with the government will begin after the release of the PTI founder,” he affirmed, adding that he and every worker of the PTI would reach D-Chowk at any cost. He added that the federal and Punjab governments had closed motorways and highways in panic.

He also stressed the peaceful nature of their protest, insisting that the government is causing trouble for the people by blocking the entire country.

Earlier on Saturday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar to discuss in detail the current situation amid PTI’s protest scheduled for November 24.

Naqvi also apprised Gohar of the situation arising after the Islamabad High Court’s latest order regarding the protest, and stressed that the government was bound by the orders of the court.

During their detailed conversation, Naqvi emphasized the government’s commitment to adhering to the court’s directives.

“The Islamabad High Court order binds us, and we cannot allow any processions, sit-ins, or rallies,” Naqvi stated.

Naqvi also updated Gohar that a high-level Belarusian delegation is set to arrive in Islamabad on November 24, followed by the president of Belarus on November 25. The delegation will remain in the capital until November 27.