Protesters in Sweden block roads and burn tires

STOCKHOLM (RIA Novosti): Police in Sweden reported that riots broke out in the Swedish city of Landskrona in the southwest of the country, where the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party Rasmus Paludan was supposed to hold his rally, there were no casualties.

“The control center receives several calls about young people who have pulled garbage cans and car tires on Stenorsvegen (in the city of Landkruna – ed.) and set them on fire. The police are already in place, and additional forces are on their way. Young people are installing barrier fences on the road, cars are not allowed to pass. There is no data on the victims,” the Swedish law enforcement authorities said in a release.

According to the newspaper Aftonbladet, on Saturday afternoon, the police moved Paludan’s action to the city of Malmö, which was supposed to take place in Landskrona. The newspaper also reports that in Landskrona, rioters are throwing stones at police officers.

On Friday, the SVT TV channel reported on five injured police officers as a result of riots in the city of Örebro, then several police cars were set on fire. The Friday riots also happened before Paludan’s action.

The riots began even before Paludan arrived at the scene. Paludan is a leader of the far-right Hard Deal party. He calls for a ban on Islam in Denmark, as well as the deportation of all people of “non-Western” origin who have received asylum in the country.

