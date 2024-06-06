Protestors thrash DC office in Chaman

CHAMAN (INP): Protesters in Chaman, Balochistan, on Thursday retaliated against the eviction of their protest camps and the reopening of the Chaman-Quetta highway by vandalizing the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The incident occurred after Levies personnel cleared the protest camps and reopened the highway, which had been blocked for several days. While the protesters initially dispersed, they later regrouped and attacked the Deputy Commissioner’s office, resulting in damage to the building. The Deputy Commissioner of Chaman, Raja Athar Abbas, was targeted during the attack, but escaped unharmed. Levies personnel swiftly apprehended the perpetrators, preventing further violence. An anti-terrorism FIR has been registered against the attackers.

The protest, which began several days ago, was sparked by the arrest of seven individuals and the filing of terrorism charges against 10 others. The protesters are demanding the release of the arrested individuals and dropping of the terrorism charges. The situation in Chaman remains tense, with internet services partially suspended. The protesters have set up a new camp outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The incident follows a recent attack on polio workers in Chaman, where two Levies personnel were injured and two female polio workers were assaulted. The attack highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the region. The reopening of the Chaman-Quetta highway, a crucial trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, was short-lived. The highway remains blocked, halting all trade and travel between the two countries.

The Balochistan government has taken action against protesters in Chaman after they disrupted public order and challenged the authority of the state. The district administration reported that protesters had closed banks, locked down the passport office, shut down the press club, and blocked major roads, creating widespread chaos in the city. To restore peace and order, Levies forces took action against the disruptive elements.

The district administration also confirmed that the Chaman-Quetta highway has been reopened to traffic after the removal of illegal roadblocks. A spokesperson for the Balochistan government stated that the government had repeatedly attempted to resolve the issue through dialogue. Chief Minister Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, instructed ministers and the speaker to visit Chaman and engage with the protesters. However, the protesters remained unwilling to negotiate, creating a stalemate. The spokesperson further stated that the protesters had repeatedly challenged the law and the authority of the state over the past month, including attacks on the FC fort, polio teams, and the Deputy Commissioner’s complex.