Protests across KP against PECA Act amendments

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Like the rest of the country, protests were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday at the call of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) against the PECA Act, which has been imposed to stifle press freedom. The protesters rejected the federal government’s amended PECA Act, calling it an attack on press freedom.

Demonstrations took place in various districts, including Peshawar, Dir, Timergara, Dera, Wana, Jamrud, and Upper Dir. The Khyber Union of Journalists organized a major protest outside the Peshawar Press Club, where a large number of journalists, political leaders, and civil society members participated.

Prominent figures in attendance included Awami National Party’s provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, General Secretary Arsalan Khan, PTI senior leader Sher Ali Arbab, Irfan Saleem, and businessman Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. The protest was led by KUJ President Kashifuddin Syed and General Secretary Irshad Ali, while Peshawar Press Club President M. Riaz and General Secretary Tayyab Usman Awan were also present.

The demonstrators wore black armbands and blindfolds as a symbolic protest and carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of press freedom and against the PECA Act amendments.

Rejecting the amended PECA Act, the protesters stated that any legislation made without consultation is unacceptable and that they will not tolerate any restrictions on freedom of expression. Addressing the rally, KUJ President Kashifuddin Syed, General Secretary Irshad Ali, Peshawar Press Club President M. Riaz, senior journalist Shamim Shahid, and other speakers condemned the amendments, calling them an attempt to silence journalists.

They alleged that the government is using “fake news” as a pretext to suppress dissenting voices and vowed to continue their protests at every level. The speakers criticized the government for hastily passing the PECA amendments, claiming it reflects the federal government’s anti-media stance.

They demanded an immediate withdrawal of the amendments, stating that such laws are meant to curb freedom of expression and silence journalists. The speakers accused the ruling PML-N of attempting to impose black laws to muzzle the media. They also highlighted that the amended PECA Act not only targets social media but also aims to control digital platforms of electronic and print media.

During the protest, journalist leaders warned the government that if the controversial PECA amendments were not withdrawn, they would escalate their demonstrations. KUJ leaders also condemned the provincial law minister for filing a privilege motion against Peshawar Press Club Vice President Irfan Khan and demanded its withdrawal.

They urged the provincial government not to follow in the footsteps of the federal government’s oppressive policies. The protesters called on the government to immediately review the law and ensure press freedom. They vowed to continue their struggle until their demands are met.