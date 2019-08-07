Protests in Hong Kong will not affect tourism: Minister

Monitoring Desk

KUALA LUMPUR: The protests in Hong Kong will not affect tourists from the city coming to Malaysia, says Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

“Nor vice versa,” said the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, adding that connectivity between Hong Kong and Malaysia was good.

“There is a lot. So,I don’t think it will affect the number of tourists coming to our country.

“It is my guarantee on behalf of the government. I don’t see it giving a bad impact for tourists coming to Malaysia.”

Mohamaddin was speaking to reporters after the Pameran Raja Kita event at the Royal Museum here yesterday.

Multiple flights were cancelled to and from Hong Kong and train services suspended as protesters called for a territory-wide strike, crippling parts of the city yesterday.

Mohamaddin said no warning had been issued by the HK government to stop Malaysians from going there.

“This just happened,” he said, adding that there was no need for a travel advisory to the people at the moment.

“We will observe the situation first,” said Mohamaddin, adding that he also did not see an issue with Malaysians travelling there.

